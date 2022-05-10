Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 355 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,348 shares of company stock worth $10,201,817 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Cummins stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.86. 14,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

