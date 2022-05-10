Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 855 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $17.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,299,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,383. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $493.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

