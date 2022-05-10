Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $611.36. 28,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,546. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $603.44 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

