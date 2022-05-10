Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

NYSE:RTX traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.75. 6,071,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,046. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

