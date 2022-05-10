Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,401,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.