Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. 24,379,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,361,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

