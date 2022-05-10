Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $221,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $15.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $527.70. 49,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,186. The company has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $705.03. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $510.36 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

