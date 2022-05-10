Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $34.74. 10,007,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

