Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $451.04. 13,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,654. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.00. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.