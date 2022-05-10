Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 204 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,991. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.28.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

