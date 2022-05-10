Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 3,407 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $12.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.90. 10,786,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,909. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.50 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

