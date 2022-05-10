Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,115 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 946,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288,467. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

