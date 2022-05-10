Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 253 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,275,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 582,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.52 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

