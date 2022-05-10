Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 8,216 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. 500,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,919,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

