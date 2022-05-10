Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 93 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $194.71. 91,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.