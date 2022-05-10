Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.88

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 506994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

