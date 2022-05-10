NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. NMI has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,144,000 after buying an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,391 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

