NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.
Shares of NMI stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. NMI has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07.
In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,144,000 after buying an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,391 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
