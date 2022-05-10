Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $249.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

