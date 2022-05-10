North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $25.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 98,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,397. The stock has a market cap of $352.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

