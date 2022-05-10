Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Up 0.9%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 1,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 29,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

