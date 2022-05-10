Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 309,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,356,176. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,760,000 after acquiring an additional 960,627 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,614,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,165 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

