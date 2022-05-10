Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. 388,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

