NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.26

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 19556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NovoCure by 78.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 16.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

