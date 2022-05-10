NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.26

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 19556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 14.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,533,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 77.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

