Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $60.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUS. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,223. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,843,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $23,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.