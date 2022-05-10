NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. 612,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

