Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
NUVB opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.