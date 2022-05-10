Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

NUVB opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 620,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 307,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,255 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

