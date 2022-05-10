Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NAZ opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

