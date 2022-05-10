Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NXC opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

