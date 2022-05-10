Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

