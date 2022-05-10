Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NOM opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

