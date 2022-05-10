Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

JPT opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

