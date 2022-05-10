Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NXP opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,428.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

