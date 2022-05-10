nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.54 EPS.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. 934,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

