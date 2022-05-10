nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Reduced by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,220 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up about 3.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $30,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 121,181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

