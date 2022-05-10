NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $328,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $17.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.50. 64,299,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,192,383. The firm has a market cap of $493.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

