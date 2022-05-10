NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.30.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.38 on Tuesday, hitting $179.28. 73,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after buying an additional 89,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.