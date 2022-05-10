Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.60

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.60 and last traded at $85.06, with a volume of 59472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.48.

Get Okta alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Okta by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.