Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the lowest is $2.90. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $11.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $14.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Shares of ODFL opened at $271.20 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $245.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

