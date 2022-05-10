Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $271.20 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

