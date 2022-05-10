OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 220,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares during the period.

HEWJ stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. 84,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

