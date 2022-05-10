OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,961 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Celsius by 13.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. 25,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,792. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

