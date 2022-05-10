OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 736.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.56. 1,741,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,064,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $174.10 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

