OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 8,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

