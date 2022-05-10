OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 161,413 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,740,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

DFCF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 350,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,958. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.