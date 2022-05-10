OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 46,478 FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter.

KNG traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.39. 86,490 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

