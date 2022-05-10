OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 87,829 Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 87,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 144,443 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,010. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

