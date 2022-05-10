OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 346.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,379 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,128,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

EWS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. 29,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,740. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

