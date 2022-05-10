OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,045 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 177,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 6,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,281. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

