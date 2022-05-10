OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 522.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.42% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 69,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

